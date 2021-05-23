One woman is dead, Pampa man in custody on First Degree Murder charges

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - One woman is dead after being apparently shot early Sunday morning.

Around 6:45 a.m., Pampa police responded to the 1000 block of West Foster on a 911 open line call. Upon arrival, officers made entry into the residence and found Sarah Bolch, 38, deceased with a gunshot wound.

Another person was found in the residence, later identified as, Matthew Bolch, 39.

Investigation of the scene resulted in the arrest of Matthew Bolch on the charges of Interference with the Duty of a Peace Officer, Resisting Arrest and First Degree Murder.

An autopsy has been ordered. This case is ongoing and is being investigated by the Pampa Police Department Criminal Investigations Division.

