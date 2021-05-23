Doppler Dave Tracks Storms This Evening

Heavy thunderstorms are expected to affect parts of our area this evening..

The most favored area for storm activity will be the western half of the Oklahoma and Texas panhandles westward into New Mexico.

The strongest storms may generate hail, flooding rain, damaging wind and dangerous lightning.

An isolated tornado cannot be ruled our.

Storms will start in the late afternoon hours and track eastward into the evening.

