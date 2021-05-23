Viewers Choice Awards
Doppler Dave Tracks Storms This Evening

By Dave Oliver
Published: May. 23, 2021 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Heavy thunderstorms are expected to affect parts of our area this evening..

The most favored area for storm activity will be the western half of the Oklahoma and Texas panhandles westward into New Mexico.

The strongest storms may generate hail, flooding rain, damaging wind and dangerous lightning.

An isolated tornado cannot be ruled our.

Storms will start in the late afternoon hours and track eastward into the evening.

Get weather coverage all year long on the NewsChannel 10 Weather App. You can download that here.

You can also watch NewsChannel 10 live on Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV 24/7.

