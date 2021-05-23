Collision with train leaves 1 woman dead, sends 1 man to the hospital

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Friday night around 11:00, a fatal crash occurred in Donley County involving a vehicle and a train.

A driver was traveling southbound and drove onto the railroad tracks in the path of an approaching train.

The vehicle was struck on the passengers side. The hit from the train moved the car to the northeast side of the railroad tracks.

The driver, 35-year-old Jennifer Bentley died on the scene. The Donley County Justice of the Peace says she was not wearing a seat belt.

The passenger, 41-year-old Armondo Elizondo was injured and transported to Northwest Texas hospital with serious injuries and is in critical condition. He also was not wearing a seat belt.

The crash is still under investigation.

