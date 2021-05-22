Weekend outlook!

There may be a couple of storms off to the west this evening but the likelihood of those making it into the central panhandles is low. Higher humidity will keep our lows in the low 60s for Saturday morning with another chance for isolated storms for eastern New Mexico into the central panhandles. Highs will climb into the upper 70s and lower 80s with winds gusting to 30 mph. Sunday will have a chance for storms just about anywhere in the area with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s again and winds will be in here at 15-20 mph.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.