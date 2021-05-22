Stormy weekend!

Active weather is likely during the evening hours this weekend. Late today and this evening it will be our New Mexico and far western Texas counties under the gun for heavy storms.

The strongest storms may generate hail, flooding rain, damaging wind and dangerous lightning. A few tornadoes maybe possible in New Mexico.

It will be mostly cloudy today with highs in the mid 70s along with SE winds.

Sunday and Monday will have highs back into the 80s.

Tomorrow and Monday, storms may push further into our area and produce severe weather.

