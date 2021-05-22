First Alert Weather Event This Weekend
Published: May. 22, 2021 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Active weather is likely during the evening hours this weekend. Late today and this evening it will be our New Mexico and fa western Texas counties under the gun for heavy storms. The strongest storms may generate hail, flooding rain, damaging wind and dangerous lightning. A few tornadoes maybe possible in New Mexico. Tomorrow and Monday, storms may push further into our area and produce severe weather.