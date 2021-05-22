Viewers Choice Awards
Curry County man dies in house fire

A Curry County man was killed in a house fire on Wednesday afternoon in Curry County.
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 7:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KFDA) - A Curry County man was killed in a house fire on Wednesday afternoon in Curry County.

On May 19, officials responded to the scene at around 4:00 p.m. at 1517 U.S. 60/84, finding the home was fully engulfed and heavily damaged by the fire.

According to officials, 59-year-old Larry Dean Breedan was found dead in his home, and it was determined he died of carbon monoxide poisoning and smoke inhalation.

The incident is still under investigation and is being assisted by the state fire marshal’s office.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

