Clovis officials file arrest warrant connected to a Friday shooting resulting 1 dead, 1 injured

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - Clovis officials filed an arrest warrant in connection with a Friday shooting that injured one person and left another dead from a subsequent car accident, according to The Eastern New Mexico News.

18-year-old Xavier Lucero faces seven felony charges, including first-degree murder, shooting at or from a car, and aggravated assault.

According to a Deputy District Attorney, a total of five warrants have been issued in the case.

One warrant has been served on a juvenile, while warrants for Lucero and two juveniles remain active.

Police responded to Plains Regional Medical Center just before midnight Friday in reference to a car crash victim and a related gunshot victim. A witness at the hospital said the car crash stemmed from an argument that started at a party on the 1200 block of Brady Street and continued at the railroad tracks on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

According to court documents, a witness said two vehicles were waiting for the train when a gray sedan pulled up behind both.

Multiple people came out and started shooting at both vehicles.

On person was shot, and another was injured in a crash as they attempted to flee.

A search of the site resulted in the discovery of 31 shell casings form at least three different firearms.

One of the drivers was struck by a round, and was taken to hospital and later released.

A Mercedes driver fled the scene on a railway service road and crashed into a utility pole. The passenger of the car, Ricardo Gonzales later died, he did not have any gunshot wounds.

Officials interviewed the suspects and Lucero plus others were identified as shooters.

Officials said it is not clear what started the argument, noting different witnesses have given different reasons and one or all of them may be true.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.