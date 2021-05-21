WT professor spreads kindness around campus one donation drive at a time

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - For years now, West Texas A&M University history professor Dr. Bruce Brasington has been doing more than teach.

Twice a year, he comes up with a new donation drive to help students and the community.

From stuffed buffaloes for the kids in the pediatric ward of BSA Hospital to pop-tarts for Snack Pak 4 Kids.

“I was in the hospital once really really sick and found out there were a bunch of children intensive care as well and thought ‘Sheesh I’m a grown man and I’m in intensive care, what must be like for those kids,’” said Dr. Bransington.

While sometimes his ideas come from his personal experiences, other times inspiration comes from conversation with students and other faculty members.

“I wish these things would pop into my head more often,” said Dr. Bransington. “Probably as much as anything, it’s when I talk to a student, maybe they’re struggling or somebody on campus would mention, hey there’s a need here.”

“He took it upon himself to collect pasta and there were signs all over campus,” said Kristime Combs, director of international students at WTAMU.

His most recent donation drive ‘Pasta No Basta’ collected dozens of pasta boxes for the international student’s food pantry at WT.

“When the pandemic hit back in March of 2020 and the university closed, one of the things that affected our international students was their ability to work,” said Combs. “’Cause international students can only work on campus per their visa requirements. So, the pantry was something that started out as a way to help them.”

“I was an international student myself back in the 1980′s Germany and I know how hard it can be,” said Dr. Bransington. “I’ve eaten plenty of ramen noodles in my past as well. Graduate students live in a very tight budget, regardless on whether they’re from Amarillo or France.”

Loic Rodrigues is one of many international students who throughout the pandemic has benefited from the pantry.

“I went every week since I think a couple of months ago,” said Rodrigues. “I know that they spend a lot of time for us.”

Due to its success Dr. Bransington wants to make the pasta drive a tradition.

Although the drives are his idea, he says it’s not about him and that he would not be able to do them without the help of his students and faculty.

“Sometimes I think I’m the one with the crazy idea and everybody else does the hard work,” said Dr. Bransington. “It’s all part of the same thing, to have a vocation. This is my ministry.”

Dr. Brassington is now looking into how he can help during the summer, and wants students, faculty and the community to reach out to him with any suggestions.

Now that WT is fully open, the pantry will be expanding to help more students.

“So yeah, we will need more pasta,” said Combs.

