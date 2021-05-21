Viewers Choice Awards
Windy Friday, Rainy Saturday

Shelden Web Graphic
By Shelden Breshears
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 4:37 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
We’re looking at more warm weather without rain chances for Friday today, with windy conditions to be seen by all. Winds can be expected out of the south to southeast at 20-25 mph with gusts upwards of 30 at times with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will climb into the low 80s, normal for this time of year before cooling into the upper 50s overnight. Thanks to plumes of moisture from the Gulf of Mexico and the Pacific, we’ll see more monsoon type shower chances increase as we go into our Saturday, with the possibility for a scattered weak thunderstorm or two.

