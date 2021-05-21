Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Turn Center held ribbon cutting ceremony and open house for ‘Grow With Us’ expansion project

Turn Center to soon introduce after school dyslexia program (Source: KFDA)
Turn Center to soon introduce after school dyslexia program (Source: KFDA)(kfda)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Today the turn center held a ribbon cutting ceremony and open house for their “grow with us” capital expansion project.

Turn Center says they will not only be able to help with their growing waitlist, but they were also able to expand and improve existing treatment, consultation, and waiting spaces, and build a full-sized gymnasium, indoor play space, functional living apartment, and administrative office tower.

“Out little kids love our miracle village. Its a really really cool pretend place area. It has a house, it has a vet clinic and a grocery store and kids are now excited to come to therapy because who doesn’t want to play in this place,” said Kelisha Murray, OTR, MOT director of occupational therapy.

The result is a more comfortable environment that they hope will help kids become more accustomed real life situations they will experience.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jesus Trejo junior, facing charges for having nearly $250,000 worth of meth meant for sale...
Amarillo man facing federal charges for having nearly $250,000 of meth
Noami Vasquez, missing from Tulia since May 8 (Source: Tulia Police Department)
Tulia police have located 15-year-old girl who was believed to be in danger
Sgt. Christopher Shayne Mays
Law enforcement to escort fallen Randall County sergeant from Lubbock to Amarillo
Siblings to become first in their family to become doctors just hours apart
‘Our parents showed us it was possible’: Siblings to become first doctors in their family just hours apart
11 former Reagor-Dykes employees sentenced to prison, ordered to pay restitution

Latest News

mental health
Panhandle Behavioral Health Alliance invites public for zoom meeting to teach new mental health guide
The new west
Randall High senior places 3rd in Congressional Art contest
Level Yellow
Amarillo COVID-19 report for May 21 shows 15 new cases, 17 recoveries, no deaths
The United Family®
COVID vaccine clinic happening at Canyon Junior High and Westover Park Junior High next week