Turn Center held ribbon cutting ceremony and open house for ‘Grow With Us’ expansion project

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Today the turn center held a ribbon cutting ceremony and open house for their “grow with us” capital expansion project.

Turn Center says they will not only be able to help with their growing waitlist, but they were also able to expand and improve existing treatment, consultation, and waiting spaces, and build a full-sized gymnasium, indoor play space, functional living apartment, and administrative office tower.

“Out little kids love our miracle village. Its a really really cool pretend place area. It has a house, it has a vet clinic and a grocery store and kids are now excited to come to therapy because who doesn’t want to play in this place,” said Kelisha Murray, OTR, MOT director of occupational therapy.

The result is a more comfortable environment that they hope will help kids become more accustomed real life situations they will experience.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.