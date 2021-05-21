Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Rittenhouse due to make first in-person court appearance

This Oct. 30, 2020 file photo provided by the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department shows Kyle...
This Oct. 30, 2020 file photo provided by the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department shows Kyle Rittenhouse in Kenosha, Wis. Rittenhouse, the Illinois man accused of killing two people during the chaotic protests that followed the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin, was due Friday, May 21, 2020, to make his first in-person court appearance. COVID-19 protocols in the Kenosha County courthouse have forced Rittenhouse to make all his court appearances since he was charged in August via video from his attorney's office.(Kenosha County Sheriff's Department via AP File)
By TODD RICHMOND
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 2:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Kyle Rittenhouse, the Illinois man accused of killing two people during the chaotic protests that followed the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin, was due Friday to make his first in-person court appearance.

COVID-19 protocols in the Kenosha County courthouse have forced Rittenhouse to make all his court appearances since he was charged in August via video from his attorney’s office. But those restrictions have lifted and he was expected to appear in person for a mid-morning status conference.

Attorneys and prosecutors were expected to iron out scheduling details ahead of Rittenhouse’s November trial in what should be a routine proceeding. He faces multiple counts, including homicide and reckless endangerment.

Prosecutors say Rittenhouse, who was 17 at the time, shot and killed two people and wounded a third in August after traveling from his home in Antioch, Illinois, to Kenosha. The city was in the throes of several nights of sometimes violent demonstrations after Officer Rusten Sheskey shot Blake, leaving the Black man paralyzed from the waist down.

Rittenhouse and his attorneys have said he went to Kenosha to protect businesses. Video shows Rittenhouse, armed with an assault-style rifle, shooting Joseph Rosenbaum, Anthony Huber and Gaige Grosskreutz. Rosenbaum and Huber died. Grosskreutz survived his wounds.

Cellphone footage shows Rittenhouse, who is white, walking past police lines with his hands up and his rifle still slung over his shoulder even as protesters screamed that he had just shot people.

He turned himself in to police in Antioch several hours later, maintaining that the three men attacked him and he fired in self-defense.

He has since become a polarizing figure in the national conversation over police brutality and racism. Conservatives have held him up as a symbol for gun rights and praised him for pushing back against anti-police protesters, even going so far as to raise $2 million to cover his bail. Others contend he escalated tensions by walking around the protest with a rifle.

Rittenhouse’s attorney, Mark Richards, has said in court documents that Rittenhouse and his family have moved into an undisclosed safe house because they’ve received multiple threats.

___

Follow Todd Richmond on Twitter at https://www.twitter.com/trichmond1

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Noami Vasquez, missing from Tulia since May 8 (Source: Tulia Police Department)
Tulia police have located 15-year-old girl who was believed to be in danger
Jesus Trejo junior, facing charges for having nearly $250,000 worth of meth meant for sale...
Amarillo man facing federal charges for having nearly $250,000 of meth
Sgt. Christopher Shayne Mays
Law enforcement to escort fallen Randall County sergeant from Lubbock to Amarillo
If you’re trying to move into an apartment right now, you’ve probably had trouble finding one...
Amarillo experiences an unusual apartment shortage, most 98% full
11 former Reagor-Dykes employees sentenced to prison, ordered to pay restitution

Latest News

COVID-19 cases are down to the lowest rates in nearly a year
COVID-19 cases are down to the lowest rates in nearly a year
Palestinian children wave green Hamas and their national flags as they stand on the rubble of a...
Palestinians claim victory as Gaza truce faces early test
In this April 19, 2021, file photo, a restaurant staff member, center, stands in the middle of...
As Olympics loom, Japan health care in turmoil
Palestinian kids look at a destroyed car after it was hit in an Israeli airstrike, in Gaza...
Israel, Hamas agree to cease-fire to end bloody 11-day war