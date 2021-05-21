Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Randall High senior places 3rd in Congressional Art contest

The new west
The new west
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Congressman Ronny Jackson announced the winners of the 2021 Congressional Art Competition, a contest held among high school students in Texas’ 13 Congressional District.

Randall high senior Keely Low, took third place out of 30 entries with a painting call ‘The New West’.

“I am pleased to congratulate Devotion, Hayden and Keely on placing in the 2021 Congressional Art Competition. Every piece of artwork submitted showcased just how gifted and bright the students of our district are. I thank all who participated, including the teachers who helped facilitate the contest, and I look forward to seeing Devotion’s work hang in our Nation’s Capitol later this year,” said Congressman Jackson.

Keely is a senior at Randall High School and his artwork will be hung in Congressman Jackson’s Wichita Falls and Amarillo offices for one year.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jesus Trejo junior, facing charges for having nearly $250,000 worth of meth meant for sale...
Amarillo man facing federal charges for having nearly $250,000 of meth
Noami Vasquez, missing from Tulia since May 8 (Source: Tulia Police Department)
Tulia police have located 15-year-old girl who was believed to be in danger
Sgt. Christopher Shayne Mays
Law enforcement to escort fallen Randall County sergeant from Lubbock to Amarillo
Siblings to become first in their family to become doctors just hours apart
‘Our parents showed us it was possible’: Siblings to become first doctors in their family just hours apart
11 former Reagor-Dykes employees sentenced to prison, ordered to pay restitution

Latest News

Turn Center to soon introduce after school dyslexia program (Source: KFDA)
Turn Center held ribbon cutting ceremony and open house for ‘Grow With Us’ expansion project
mental health
Panhandle Behavioral Health Alliance invites public for zoom meeting to teach new mental health guide
Level Yellow
Amarillo COVID-19 report for May 21 shows 15 new cases, 17 recoveries, no deaths
The United Family®
COVID vaccine clinic happening at Canyon Junior High and Westover Park Junior High next week