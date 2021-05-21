Randall High senior places 3rd in Congressional Art contest

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Congressman Ronny Jackson announced the winners of the 2021 Congressional Art Competition, a contest held among high school students in Texas’ 13 Congressional District.

Randall high senior Keely Low, took third place out of 30 entries with a painting call ‘The New West’.

“I am pleased to congratulate Devotion, Hayden and Keely on placing in the 2021 Congressional Art Competition. Every piece of artwork submitted showcased just how gifted and bright the students of our district are. I thank all who participated, including the teachers who helped facilitate the contest, and I look forward to seeing Devotion’s work hang in our Nation’s Capitol later this year,” said Congressman Jackson.

Keely is a senior at Randall High School and his artwork will be hung in Congressman Jackson’s Wichita Falls and Amarillo offices for one year.

