Panhandle Behavioral Health Alliance invites public for zoom meeting to teach new mental health guide

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Panhandle Behavioral Health Alliance is having a zoom meeting this weekend to teach residents how to use the new panhandle mental health guide.

The guide was created to combine in just one place information about mental health and substance use resources in the area.

The meeting happens tomorrow May 22, from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

To access the zoom meeting link, click here.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.