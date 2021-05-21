‘Our parents showed us it was possible’: Siblings to become first doctors in their family just hours apart

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Graduation season is here, and for one family, it means gaining two doctors.

Both siblings say the hours studying, long labs, and early hospital shifts did get overwhelming at times.

But for them, any obstacle seemed small when they thought about everything their parents have sacrificed for them to be able to pursue their dreams of becoming doctors.

“Our parents showed us it was possible because you know they came here with nothing and they created a life for themselves and showed us ‘Hey you can do this too’,” said Stacy Philip, medical student at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine “So, I know I wish this was something they could grab that diploma because they truly deserve it.”

Their parents immigrated to the United States from India, and Stacy shared it wasn’t always easy navigating school without having that person to look for guidance.

And although she paved a lot of her own path, both her and her brother, Steven, say heir mom who is a nurse, was also part of the inspiration for their career choice.

“Seeing how our mom would deal with patients, how friendly she was, and how much light she brought into the room, and how much their faces would light up whenever she was the one taking care of them, that honestly got me going ‘Well maybe I should become a nurse.’” said Steven Philip, Pharmacy Student at the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center Jerry H. Hodge School of Pharmacy “So when I pitched the idea, she said no, if I could become a nurse, there is no telling what you can become.”

That kind of encouragement and support from a young age also build them up to get to this point. They and their younger brother were all valedictorians for their high schools.

During their college careers, both joined organizations that allowed them to mentor incoming students. They said it wasn’t easy to balance it all but knowing how hard it was for them, they wanted to make it easier on the next generation.

Now, because they are in different programs they will be graduating at different times, allowing each to participate in the others hooding ceremonies.

Steven says this has never been done in the history of the School of Pharmacy and will make it that much more special.

“I brought up the idea to our Regional Dean at Texas Tech and he was super open and accommodating for us to be able to share the stage and that experience together,” said Steven Philip.

And although this journey has never been about out-doing each other, Steven is happy to have the first graduation.

“Usually she would graduate first and become the first doctor in the family, but the way COVID has arranged everything by about three hours I am going to be the first doctor in the family. And of course being the middle child, I have to hold that over her,” said Steven Phillip.

After graduation, Steven will go back home to Dallas and pursue a career as a clinical pharmacist saying he wants to give back to the community that raised him.

Stacy will head to Tulsa for her residency with plans to build sustainable clinics in under developed areas in the U.S and abroad.

