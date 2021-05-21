Viewers Choice Awards
New partnership to provide school supplies, education to families of children with disabilities

pencils, notebooks, paper clips, pens
School supplies (Pixabay)(Pixabay)
By Bailie Myers
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Families of children with disabilities and illnesses will have the opportunity to received free school supplies and education resources thanks to a partnership between Uniting Parents and Superior HealthPlan.

Uniting Parents, a parent case management program, serves families of children with chronic illnesses and disabilities in the Texas Panhandle.

Superior HealthPlan has partnered with the group to give school supplies to individuals served by Uniting Parents.

The partnership will also include monthly educational meetings for families of children with disabilities.

Topics will include service coordination, behavioral health, transition services and more.

Those interested are asked to contact Maria Garcia at (806) 337-1700 or email maria.garcia@cohs.net.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

