Doppler Dave’s Weekend Forecast Includes Storm Chances

Sunny, breezy, and warm spring conditions are with us as we begin the weekend. Highs today are in the low 80s. The southerly wind is pumping in moisture and we may see an isolated storm or two in western sections near the New Mexico border this evening. Moisture will increase this weekend leading to mostly cloudy skies and highs in the 70s. Storms will be more likely for more of the area during the evening hours over the weekend.