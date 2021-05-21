Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Doppler Dave’s Weekend Forecast Includes Storm Chances

By Dave Oliver
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Sunny, breezy, and warm spring conditions are with us as we begin the weekend. Highs today are in the low 80s. The southerly wind is pumping in moisture and we may see an isolated storm or two in western sections near the New Mexico border this evening. Moisture will increase this weekend leading to mostly cloudy skies and highs in the 70s. Storms will be more likely for more of the area during the evening hours over the weekend.

Most Read

Jesus Trejo junior, facing charges for having nearly $250,000 worth of meth meant for sale...
Amarillo man facing federal charges for having nearly $250,000 of meth
Noami Vasquez, missing from Tulia since May 8 (Source: Tulia Police Department)
Tulia police have located 15-year-old girl who was believed to be in danger
Sgt. Christopher Shayne Mays
Law enforcement to escort fallen Randall County sergeant from Lubbock to Amarillo
11 former Reagor-Dykes employees sentenced to prison, ordered to pay restitution
If you’re trying to move into an apartment right now, you’ve probably had trouble finding one...
Amarillo experiences an unusual apartment shortage, most 98% full

Latest News

Friday forecast with Shelden 5/21
Friday forecast with Shelden 5/21
Shelden Web Graphic
Windy Friday, Rainy Saturday
Warmer Friday
Warmer Friday
Warmer Friday