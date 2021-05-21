COVID vaccine clinic happening at Canyon Junior High and Westover Park Junior High next week

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - United Pharmacy will host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Canyon Junior High and Westover Park Junior High on Monday, May 24.

The clinics will be from 4:30 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.

United Pharmacy will offer the Pfizer vaccine, which is approved for ages 12 and up.

They will return on Jun 15 to administer the second doses at the same campuses.

The appointments for the second doses will be scheduled at the clinic.

If you have any questions, call the Canyon United Pharmacy at (806) 655-5757 or the Amarillo United Pharmacy on Washington at (806) 373-3341.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.