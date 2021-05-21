Viewers Choice Awards
Amarillo Zoo hosting event to highlight endangered species

The Amarillo Zoo is having an event to highlight endangered species this weekend.
The Amarillo Zoo is having an event to highlight endangered species this weekend.
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Zoo is having an event to highlight endangered species this weekend.

Once a year, organizations nationwide come together to raise awareness for endangered species.

The Amarillo Zoo has about nine species that are in the endangered list, so they are participating in such efforts.

“So, this event it’s going to be really neat, it’s one way to support endangered species visiting your local zoo, cause we love to educate people on the importance of the ecosystems, the importance of those species. They are going to learn other ways to help out, something simple as recycling, not buying products that explore those species, they can learn all those things at the event,” said Kayla Sell, Amarillo Zoo visitor service specialist.

The event happens tomorrow, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the zoo.

