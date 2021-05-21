Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Amarillo restaurants supporting Special Olympics Kickball Tournament

Amarillo restaurants join together to support Special Olympics
Amarillo restaurants join together to support Special Olympics
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Some Amarillo restaurants are raising money to sponsor Special Olympics athletes in their regional kickball tournament.

The tournament will take place on Monday, May 24 at Hodgetown Stadium from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.

You can help support the athletes by eating out at Bubba’s 33, Chick-Fil-A, Spicy Mikes Bar-B-Q and Nothing Bundt Cakes.

The restaurants are raising money this week to support the local athletes.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jesus Trejo junior, facing charges for having nearly $250,000 worth of meth meant for sale...
Amarillo man facing federal charges for having nearly $250,000 of meth
Noami Vasquez, missing from Tulia since May 8 (Source: Tulia Police Department)
Tulia police have located 15-year-old girl who was believed to be in danger
Sgt. Christopher Shayne Mays
Law enforcement to escort fallen Randall County sergeant from Lubbock to Amarillo
11 former Reagor-Dykes employees sentenced to prison, ordered to pay restitution
If you’re trying to move into an apartment right now, you’ve probably had trouble finding one...
Amarillo experiences an unusual apartment shortage, most 98% full

Latest News

The United Family®
COVID vaccine clinic happening at Canyon Junior High and Westover Park Junior High next week
School supplies (Pixabay)
New partnership to provide school supplies, education to families of children with disabilities
Siblings to become first in their family to become doctors just hours apart
‘Our parents showed us it was possible’: Siblings to become first doctors in their family just hours apart
Noami Vasquez, missing from Tulia since May 8 (Source: Tulia Police Department)
Tulia police have located 15-year-old girl who was believed to be in danger