Amarillo restaurants supporting Special Olympics Kickball Tournament
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Some Amarillo restaurants are raising money to sponsor Special Olympics athletes in their regional kickball tournament.
The tournament will take place on Monday, May 24 at Hodgetown Stadium from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.
You can help support the athletes by eating out at Bubba’s 33, Chick-Fil-A, Spicy Mikes Bar-B-Q and Nothing Bundt Cakes.
The restaurants are raising money this week to support the local athletes.
