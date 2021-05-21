Amarillo restaurants supporting Special Olympics Kickball Tournament

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Some Amarillo restaurants are raising money to sponsor Special Olympics athletes in their regional kickball tournament.

The tournament will take place on Monday, May 24 at Hodgetown Stadium from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.

You can help support the athletes by eating out at Bubba’s 33, Chick-Fil-A, Spicy Mikes Bar-B-Q and Nothing Bundt Cakes.

The restaurants are raising money this week to support the local athletes.

