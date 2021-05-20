WT students conduct research into extreme heat at Palo Duro Canyon

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The Palo Duro Canyon attracts thousands of visitors to the area but it is also considered one of the hottest places during the summer.

The students at West Texas A&M University are taking the lead in a summer-long study of extreme heat in the Canyon.

“Heat is the number one killer in the United States, it kills twice as many people as tornadoes,” said Dr. Erik Crosman, assistant professor of environmental science, WTAMU.

Heat-related illness among hikers and other visitors is a common experience each summer in the Canyon.

“The Canyon has its own weather patterns in a lot of ways, and heat tends to build up, the rocks gather heat from the sun and then give that heat back into the Canyon, so it becomes kind of like a oven.” said Jeff Davis, assistant park superintendent, Palo Duro Canyon State Park.

About a dozen students are taking part in the summertime Canyon observation and research on heat extremes project.

They have installed around 26 temperature and humidity sensors on the floor and walls of the Canyon.

“The students helped design this, they have been part of everything so, this is a shield that keeps the sun from hitting the color radiation shield so this measures temperature and moisture, and the dry-line variation moisture. So this is a temperature sensor that’s automatically logged, in this logger every minute,” said Dr. Crosman. “We’ll see which parts of the Canyon are the hottest, what time of the day, which trails are the trouble area, which days in the summer have the hottest temperatures, and then the weather service will use that in their forecasting flow.”

According to Davis, It is dangerous to hike during the hot parts of the day, especially when hikers do not have enough water as the air temperatures can reach up to 120 degrees, where ground temperatures can be over 170 degrees.

“In a perfect world we’d have all the information we need and all the channels to provide it to our visitors, so that they know what to do to be prepared and when to hike, what to wear, what water to bring, all that information and we would have zero heat-related rescues,” said Davis.

Davis says park rangers can sometimes assist 30 or more visitors per day who are suffering from heat-related illness.

This study will allow visitors to know what areas of the Canyon to avoid at certain times.

