Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Texas fetal heartbeat bill ‘in harmony’ with Lubbock’s Sanctuary City for the Unborn ordinance

By Camelia Juarez
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 7:51 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - While there are differences between the Texas abortion law signed by Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday and the Sanctuary City for the Unborn Ordinance approved by Lubbock voters, the state law is designed to protect and allow for greater local restrictions.

The ordinance and the state law are similar in many ways and the few differences enhance each other.

Constitutional law professor Josh Blackman says the governor’s signature validates any city that wants to be a sanctuary for the unborn.

“It says that if a local municipality like Lubbock wants to go further and impose greater restrictions on abortion, they can, so they won’t be in conflict. These two laws will be in harmony,” Blackman said.

Both allow private citizens to sue abortion providers or those who aid one. However, the bill takes private enforcement further by permitting lawsuits against people who fund abortion providers.

There is also a difference in damages. The fetal heartbeat bill has a four-year statute of limitations, while the city ordinance doesn’t have any limit. The ordinance is allowed to be stricter than state law.

The two measures are similar in that neither one provides an exception for rape or incest, only for medical emergencies, and both have laws in place anticipating the Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sgt. Christopher Shayne Mays
Law enforcement to escort fallen Randall County sergeant from Lubbock to Amarillo
Police Lights
Hereford ISD student in custody after social media threat
Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for help identifying those responsible for burglarizing a...
Several hundred pounds of refrigerant, copper tubing stolen from Amarillo storage facility
A police officer walks out of Rigby Middle School following a shooting there earlier Thursday,...
Teacher disarmed school shooter, hugged her until help came
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Officials investigating homicide after woman found dead in Deaf Smith County home

Latest News

Llano Cemetery is hosting a Clean Up Day & Blood Drive on Saturday, May 22. (Source: Llano...
Llano Cemetery hosting Clean Up Day & Blood Drive
FamFest
Mission Amarillo’s FamFest to take place at Sam Houston Park
Amarillo National Bank hosting free shred day this weekend
Dove Creek Equine Rescue
Meet A Horse event to benefit Dove Creek Equine Rescue
If you’re trying to move into an apartment right now, you’ve probably had trouble finding one...
Amarillo experiences an unusual apartment shortage, most 98% full