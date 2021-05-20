State health officials report 17 new COVID-19 cases in Eastern New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. (KFDA) - State health officials reported 17 new cases of COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico today.

State health officials reported nine new cases in Curry County, one in Quay County and seven in Roosevelt County.

Including the newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 201,695 COVID-19 cases.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,126.

As of today, there are 155 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

187,056 people in New Mexico have recovered from the virus.

There are 7,996 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 5,240

Quay County: 514

Roosevelt County: 1,992

Union County: 250

There have been 149 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 76

Quay County: 8

Roosevelt County: 56

Union County: 9

There are 51,359 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 112

Briscoe County: 76

Carson County: 246

Castro County: 667

Childress County: 1,302

Collingsworth County: 221

Cottle County: 143

Dallam County: 1,019

Deaf Smith County: 2,760

Donley County: 185

Gray County: 1,754

Hall County: 336

Hansford County: 377

Hartley County: 726

Hemphill County: 517

Hutchinson County: 1,181

Lipscomb County: 281

Moore County: 1,998

Motley County: 39

Ochiltree County: 951

Oldham County: 122

Parmer County: 878

Potter County: 17,501

Randall County: 16,869

Roberts County: 56

Sherman County: 182

Swisher County: 418

Wheeler County: 442

Starting December 11, the DSHS is reporting probable cases of COVID-19 that have not yet been confirmed by a lab result. This means that some of the estimated recoveries for counties could exceed the number of total confirmed cases in the county.

There are 53,057 estimated recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 151

Briscoe County: 133

Carson County: 412

Castro County: 886

Childress County: 1,327

Collingsworth County: 258

Cottle County: 189

Dallam County: 1,007

Deaf Smith County: 2,688

Donley County: 338

Gray County: 1,980

Hall County: 413

Hartley County: 714

Hansford County: 819

Hemphill County: 546

Hutchinson County: 1,549

Lipscomb County: 291

Motley County: 79

Moore County: 2,233

Ochiltree County: 1,026

Oldham County: 245

Parmer County: 1,169

Potter County: 16,820

Randall County: 16,295

Roberts County: 57

Sherman County: 193

Swisher County: 755

Wheeler County: 484

There have also been 1,405 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 6

Briscoe County: 5

Carson County: 14

Castro County: 32

Childress County: 17

Collingsworth County: 9

Cottle County: 7

Dallam County: 9

Deaf Smith County: 65

Donley County: 15

Gray County: 54

Hall County: 14

Hansford County: 23

Hartley County: 9

Hemphill County 2

Hockley County: 100

Hutchinson County: 71

Lipscomb County: 12

Ochiltree County: 26

Oldham County: 4

Moore County: 71

Motley County: 8

Parmer County: 35

Potter County: 454

Randall County: 303

Roberts County: 1

Sherman County: 12

Swisher County: 17

Wheeler County: 10

There are 4,129 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 453

Cimarron County: 203

Texas County: 3,473

There have been 32 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 6

Cimarron: 1

Texas County: 25

There have been 4,007 estimated recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver: 431

Cimarron: 197

Texas County: 3,379

