Potter and Randall County residents face different economic realities, according to United Way’s

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Income inequalities among residents of Amarillo and Canyon are highlighted in this year’s United Way community status report.

Due to COVID-19 causing a delay in data, the organization combined the 2020 and 2021 years in this review.

The community summary highlighted the clashing realities found in the neighboring Potter and Randall counties. Although both part of one city, in Potter County a majority of the population is economically disadvantaged while Randall County residents are more affluent.

The median income in Randall County is twice as much as it is in Potter County.

“The wealth discrepancy between white people and people of color is what really jumped out. That we say from the past from 1976 or 1989 to today, that those discrepancies somehow have gotten worse or in some cases not better,” said Adam Leathers, senior director of Community Impact at United Way of Amarillo and Canyon.

Although there is no one reason for the income inequality between the two counties, it could be largely attributed to demographics.

Potter County is inhabited by minority residents who have shown to be at a disadvantage in education, and struggle financially.

Randall County, on the other hand, is predominately white with a majority of residents having a higher education and economic success.

Potter County does have a smaller shrinking population, however both counties are seeing growth in minority residents.

This is also the first time the report includes a look at vulnerable communities as a response to the reports of COVID-19 disproportionately affecting people of color.

Now, United Way hopes this data helps organizations better serve the communities that need it the most.

“Certainly, a lot of us can see that there is disparity. But being able to put numbers behind it and put it in front of people who can do something about it, who have the power to change the systems is what we are about,” said Katie Noffsker, executive director at United Way.

And although the report does highlight concerning aspects in the community, it also shows what areas are thriving.

For one, AISD and CISD both showed to have relatively high graduation rates.

