No Rain, but More Moisture

After 6 straight days of rain, the area is looking to get a break today. For your Thursday, expect some morning fog, making the way for cloudy skies clearing as we go throughout the day. Temperatures will be close to normal, with highs in the low 80s with breezy southerly winds at 15 mph. We’ll see more of the same for Friday, however skies will be clearer, and winds will be a bit stronger. Going into Saturday and beyond, we’ll see more shower and thunderstorm chances work their way into the forecast.