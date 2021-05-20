Mission Amarillo’s FamFest to take place at Sam Houston Park

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Mission Amarillo will host their annual fundraiser, FamFest, on Saturday.

The event takes place from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Sam Houston Park.

FamFest includes a silent auction, live music, games, vendors and food trucks.

Mission Amarillo receives 100% of the profits, which go toward their mentor programs and other services for low-income families in the area.

Entry is $5 per person, but children three and under are free.

Organizers are still looking for sponsors before the sponsorship window closes tomorrow. Those interested in sponsoring can learn more here.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.