Mission Amarillo’s FamFest to take place at Sam Houston Park

FamFest
FamFest(Mission Amarillo)
By Bailie Myers
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Mission Amarillo will host their annual fundraiser, FamFest, on Saturday.

The event takes place from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Sam Houston Park.

FamFest includes a silent auction, live music, games, vendors and food trucks.

Mission Amarillo receives 100% of the profits, which go toward their mentor programs and other services for low-income families in the area.

Entry is $5 per person, but children three and under are free.

Organizers are still looking for sponsors before the sponsorship window closes tomorrow. Those interested in sponsoring can learn more here.

