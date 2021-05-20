Viewers Choice Awards
Meet A Horse event to benefit Dove Creek Equine Rescue

Dove Creek Equine Rescue
Dove Creek Equine Rescue(Dove creek)
By Bailie Myers
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 9:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The public will have the chance to spend time with horses and barnyard animals during an event happening at Dove Creek Equine Rescue Saturday.

Meet A Horse Day will be from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Dove Creek.

During the event, guests can meet barnyard animals such as goats, a donkey and mini horses.

The event will also include food trucks, live music, games, face painting and more.

Tickets for adults and kids ages six and older are $5. Kids five and under are free.

