Meet A Horse event to benefit Dove Creek Equine Rescue

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The public will have the chance to spend time with horses and barnyard animals during an event happening at Dove Creek Equine Rescue Saturday.

Meet A Horse Day will be from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Dove Creek.

During the event, guests can meet barnyard animals such as goats, a donkey and mini horses.

The event will also include food trucks, live music, games, face painting and more.

Tickets for adults and kids ages six and older are $5. Kids five and under are free.

