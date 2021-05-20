Llano Cemetery hosting Clean Up Day & Blood Drive

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Llano Cemetery is hosting a Clean Up Day & Blood Drive on Saturday, May 22.

The event will take place from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at the Llano Cemetery Administration Building.

The cemetery will provide trash bags and the Cox-Rowley Funeral Home is providing snacks.

The Coffee Memorial Blood Center will have incentives for blood donations at the event as well.

The incentives include a free jump pass from AMP’d Adventure Park, a coupon for a free tea from Water Still and vaccinated blood donors receive a “Back in the Game” t-shirt.

Donors will also be entered into a drawing for a Traeger Grill and a chance to win a Ranger RT 178 Boat.

