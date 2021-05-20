Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Llano Cemetery hosting Clean Up Day & Blood Drive

Llano Cemetery is hosting a Clean Up Day & Blood Drive on Saturday, May 22. (Source: Llano...
Llano Cemetery is hosting a Clean Up Day & Blood Drive on Saturday, May 22. (Source: Llano Cemetery)(Llano Cemetery)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Llano Cemetery is hosting a Clean Up Day & Blood Drive on Saturday, May 22.

The event will take place from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at the Llano Cemetery Administration Building.

The cemetery will provide trash bags and the Cox-Rowley Funeral Home is providing snacks.

The Coffee Memorial Blood Center will have incentives for blood donations at the event as well.

The incentives include a free jump pass from AMP’d Adventure Park, a coupon for a free tea from Water Still and vaccinated blood donors receive a “Back in the Game” t-shirt.

Donors will also be entered into a drawing for a Traeger Grill and a chance to win a Ranger RT 178 Boat.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sgt. Christopher Shayne Mays
Law enforcement to escort fallen Randall County sergeant from Lubbock to Amarillo
Police Lights
Hereford ISD student in custody after social media threat
Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for help identifying those responsible for burglarizing a...
Several hundred pounds of refrigerant, copper tubing stolen from Amarillo storage facility
A police officer walks out of Rigby Middle School following a shooting there earlier Thursday,...
Teacher disarmed school shooter, hugged her until help came
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Officials investigating homicide after woman found dead in Deaf Smith County home

Latest News

FamFest
Mission Amarillo’s FamFest to take place at Sam Houston Park
Amarillo National Bank hosting free shred day this weekend
Dove Creek Equine Rescue
Meet A Horse event to benefit Dove Creek Equine Rescue
If you’re trying to move into an apartment right now, you’ve probably had trouble finding one...
Amarillo experiences an unusual apartment shortage, most 98% full