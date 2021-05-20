Viewers Choice Awards
Doppler Dave Tracks Quiet Skies For A Change

By Dave Oliver
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 3:35 PM CDT
After a week of stormy skies, quiet weather has returned for awhile. Skies today are quiet and sunny with a typical spring breeze blowing across the area. Highs are near 80 this afternoon. Relatively tranquil weather will return tomorrow with temps in the low 80s. As we move into the weekend, rain and storms can be expected to our west in New Mexico and some of the rain may track east into our area during the evenings.

Thursday Forecast with Shelden 5/20
Shelden Web Graphic
