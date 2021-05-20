Doppler Dave Tracks Quiet Skies For A Change

After a week of stormy skies, quiet weather has returned for awhile. Skies today are quiet and sunny with a typical spring breeze blowing across the area. Highs are near 80 this afternoon. Relatively tranquil weather will return tomorrow with temps in the low 80s. As we move into the weekend, rain and storms can be expected to our west in New Mexico and some of the rain may track east into our area during the evenings.