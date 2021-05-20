Curry County seeking volunteer firefighters to operate 6 fire stations

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Curry County is seeking community volunteers to become volunteer firefighters for its five volunteer fire departments which operate out of six fire stations.

These departments provide fire and rescue services to all of the unincorporated areas of the county.

Curry County is looking for dedicated individuals to join the volunteer fire service and assist residents of the county in time of need.

Firefighter training and equipment will be provided.

Anyone interested in volunteering can get more information by calling the Fire & Safety Director David Kube at (575) 763-6016, extension 117.

