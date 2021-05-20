Crews working on water main break at Coulter Street and Fairway Drive

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo crews are working a water main break at Coulter Street and Fairway.

To repair the water main, crews will need to temporarily shut off the water service for approximately one to two hours.

The following blocks will temporarily not have water service:

2401 to 2409 Drake Elm

2400 to 2406 Fringe Tree.

Water service will be restored as soon as possible.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.