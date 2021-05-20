Viewers Choice Awards
Crews working on water main break at Coulter Street and Fairway Drive

The City of Amarillo crews are working a water main break at Coulter Street and Fairway.
The City of Amarillo crews are working a water main break at Coulter Street and Fairway.(City of Marshall Facebook page)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo crews are working a water main break at Coulter Street and Fairway.

To repair the water main, crews will need to temporarily shut off the water service for approximately one to two hours.

The following blocks will temporarily not have water service:

  • 2401 to 2409 Drake Elm
  • 2400 to 2406 Fringe Tree.

Water service will be restored as soon as possible.

