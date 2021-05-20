Break in the rain.

Storms are coming to an end tonight and we will settle into a calmer and cool night. We will see a lot more sunshine for Thursday with highs in the low 80s and south winds gusting to 20 mph. Rain chances return for Friday with a slight chance for a few late day thunderstorms with highs near 80°. The weekend will stay in the 70s with a slight chance for thunderstorms each day.

