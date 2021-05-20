Amarillo National Bank hosting free shred day this weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo National Bank will host a free shred day on Saturday, May 22.

The event will take place from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at the Amarillo National Bank Summit Branch off of 34th and Coulter.

The event offers a chance to have personal documents shredded at no charge.

There will be a three box limit per person.

The shred trucks will be in the parking lot, and you are asked not to get out of your car.

There will also be coupons and prizes given away at the event.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.