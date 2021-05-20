Amarillo man facing federal charges for having nearly $250,000 of meth

Viewers Choice Awards
Jesus Trejo junior, facing charges for having nearly $250,000 worth of meth meant for sale (Source: Randall County Jail)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Federal prosecutors charged an Amarillo man Wednesday for having almost $250,000 worth of methamphetamine that was meant for sale.

According to court documents, Jesus Trejo Junior has been federally charged for the possession of the drugs that he was planning to sell.

Court documents say Trejo admitted to having the meth to sell it and told officials he was worried they would take the drugs and money in the home, leaving him with no way to pay for the meth.

He was out of jail on a $50,000 bond for state charges from March for having meth.

