Amarillo Girl Scout council taking nominations for 5 awards for women
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Girl Scout council is taking nominations for five awards for woman.
Girl Scouts of Texas Oklahoma Plains has announced that Amarillo nominations are open for the 2021 Women of Distinction awards through June 25.
Honorees will be celebrated at the Women of Distinction luncheon on Thursday, October 14 at the Amarillo Botanical Garden.
The Girl Scout will honor five Amarillo women who have made outstanding achievements in their professions and their communities and whose contributions make them positive role models for girls.
The Women of Distinction program is composed of five awards:
- Woman of Distinction Award
- Rising Star
- Outstanding Community Partner
- Lifetime Achievement Award
- Man enough to be a Girl Scout Award
The nominees are not required to be or have been a Girl Scout.
