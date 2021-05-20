Amarillo Girl Scout council taking nominations for 5 awards for women

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Girl Scout council is taking nominations for five awards for woman.

Girl Scouts of Texas Oklahoma Plains has announced that Amarillo nominations are open for the 2021 Women of Distinction awards through June 25.

Honorees will be celebrated at the Women of Distinction luncheon on Thursday, October 14 at the Amarillo Botanical Garden.

The Girl Scout will honor five Amarillo women who have made outstanding achievements in their professions and their communities and whose contributions make them positive role models for girls.

The Women of Distinction program is composed of five awards:

Woman of Distinction Award

Rising Star

Outstanding Community Partner

Lifetime Achievement Award

Man enough to be a Girl Scout Award

The nominees are not required to be or have been a Girl Scout.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.