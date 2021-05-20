Amarillo experiences an unusual apartment shortage, most 98% full

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you’re trying to move into an apartment right now, you’re probably having trouble finding one available.

Many apartment complexes in Amarillo are at capacity and are having to turn potential renters away.

Most of the apartments I spoke with say they are 98 percent full, meaning most only have one apartment available.

Typically, you’re able to get an apartment almost right away and move in a week out from signing, but this year they’re saying it could be at least one month before getting new people in.

“Between all five of the Case & Associates Properties in Amarillo, we average about a 1.4 percent availability... I mean right now we’ve got wait list backed up, waiting for somebody to give a 30-day notice. I’ve been in the apartment industry in Amarillo for nine years, and I’ve never seen anything like it,” said Kirsten DeNoyer, property manager at Newport Apartments in Amarillo.

There are a few different reasons that have played a part in the shortage of apartments.

One is people are moving from Dallas, California and other states because the cost of living in Amarillo is cheaper.

Also, since Texas is fully open, schools are in person and many new businesses are coming; it has drawn more people to the city.

Plus as homes are selling fast, people are needing a place to stay.

“We’ve had quite a few of those where they’ve called and said, I listed my house on Friday and had a contract on it by Monday and instead of doing the 30-day closing period, they went like a two week closing period and they’re offering more money just to be able to get in within two weeks. So, you know, we’ve had a lot of that, I mean pretty much since March. It’s been this way for a couple of months now. And it’s just, it’s crazy because from my aspect it’s a buyer and a seller’s market, which is super rare.,” said DeNoyer.

DeNoyer says it’s hard to tell when things will go back to normal, but they may see more availability in the Fall when business is typically slower.

“Like I’ve said, I’ve never seen where we haven’t at least had one or two units that we could get somebody into immediately. We’ve always had something available and now were telling people were going to have to wait until somebody gives us the 30-day notice before well know what’s available,” said DeNoyer.

