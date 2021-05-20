Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Amarillo experiences an unusual apartment shortage, most 98% full

By Taylor Mitchell
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 9:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you’re trying to move into an apartment right now, you’re probably having trouble finding one available.

Many apartment complexes in Amarillo are at capacity and are having to turn potential renters away.

Most of the apartments I spoke with say they are 98 percent full, meaning most only have one apartment available.

Typically, you’re able to get an apartment almost right away and move in a week out from signing, but this year they’re saying it could be at least one month before getting new people in.

“Between all five of the Case & Associates Properties in Amarillo, we average about a 1.4 percent availability... I mean right now we’ve got wait list backed up, waiting for somebody to give a 30-day notice. I’ve been in the apartment industry in Amarillo for nine years, and I’ve never seen anything like it,” said Kirsten DeNoyer, property manager at Newport Apartments in Amarillo.

There are a few different reasons that have played a part in the shortage of apartments.

One is people are moving from Dallas, California and other states because the cost of living in Amarillo is cheaper.

Also, since Texas is fully open, schools are in person and many new businesses are coming; it has drawn more people to the city.

Plus as homes are selling fast, people are needing a place to stay.

“We’ve had quite a few of those where they’ve called and said, I listed my house on Friday and had a contract on it by Monday and instead of doing the 30-day closing period, they went like a two week closing period and they’re offering more money just to be able to get in within two weeks. So, you know, we’ve had a lot of that, I mean pretty much since March. It’s been this way for a couple of months now. And it’s just, it’s crazy because from my aspect it’s a buyer and a seller’s market, which is super rare.,” said DeNoyer.

DeNoyer says it’s hard to tell when things will go back to normal, but they may see more availability in the Fall when business is typically slower.

“Like I’ve said, I’ve never seen where we haven’t at least had one or two units that we could get somebody into immediately. We’ve always had something available and now were telling people were going to have to wait until somebody gives us the 30-day notice before well know what’s available,” said DeNoyer.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Officials investigating homicide after woman found dead in Deaf Smith County home
Sgt. Christopher Shayne Mays
Law enforcement to escort fallen Randall County sergeant from Lubbock to Amarillo
Police lights
Amarillo police arrest suspect for assault after brief standoff
Gov. Greg Abbott prepares to deliver his State of the State speech at Visionary Fiber...
Unemployed Texans will stop getting additional $300-per-week benefit next month after Gov. Greg Abbott opts out of federal program
File graphic of ambulance.
1 Teen dead, 2 injured after a crash in Curry County

Latest News

Potter and Randall County residents face very different economic realities according to United...
Potter and Randall County residents face different economic realities, according to United Way’s
Break in the rain.
Break in the rain.
Dumas officer honored for near deadly encounter tells of 'life-changing' event
Dumas officer honored for near deadly encounter tells of ‘life-changing’ event
KCBD Graphics
State health officials reports 5 new COVID-19 cases in Eastern New Mexico