Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

AEDC looking for businesses to be intern program

The Amarillo Economic Development Corporation Board of Directors announced their support in the...
The Amarillo Economic Development Corporation Board of Directors announced their support in the Amarillo-area business Asset Protection Unit expansion. (source: Amarillo Economic Development Corporation)(Amarillo Economic Development Corporation)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Economic Development Corporation has announced the third-annual Intern Experience: Uncover Amarillo.

The program aims to show college-age interns, both Panhandle native and from across the country, what Amarillo has to offer through community-based events.

“We are uncovering what Amarillo can really offer students for both their personal lives and professional goals. The intern always gain a new and positive perspective of Amarillo after attending these events,” said Sabrina Meck Perez, Amarillo EDC director of Workforce Attraction & Retention. “Employers work so hard to provide valuable internships. We want to support businesses in retaining that talent by helping the interns put down roots in our community.”

The Intern Experience: Uncover Amarillo gathers college-age interns who are working for local businesses together for a variety of events that showcase unique locations and qualities of Amarillo.

The goal of the program is to allow for the interns to get better acclaimed to the city, meet people outside of their workplace, and connect with area young professionals.

A 20-year-old Texas A&M student from Austin Texas said that it was “Cuter here than I imagined it to be.”

The program includes several events that take place over the summer such as a kick-off event and downtown restaurant crawl.

The program is now open to the public, interested companies can call the Amarillo EDC here.

The registration program closes Thursday, June 17.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sgt. Christopher Shayne Mays
Law enforcement to escort fallen Randall County sergeant from Lubbock to Amarillo
Police Lights
Hereford ISD student in custody after social media threat
Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for help identifying those responsible for burglarizing a...
Several hundred pounds of refrigerant, copper tubing stolen from Amarillo storage facility
A police officer walks out of Rigby Middle School following a shooting there earlier Thursday,...
Teacher disarmed school shooter, hugged her until help came
If you’re trying to move into an apartment right now, you’ve probably had trouble finding one...
Amarillo experiences an unusual apartment shortage, most 98% full

Latest News

Firefighters with the Brusly Volunteer Fire Department help trying to put out the flames.
Curry County seeking volunteer firefighters to operate 6 fire stations
Jesus Trejo junior, facing charges for having nearly $250,000 worth of meth meant for sale...
Amarillo man facing federal charges for having nearly $250,000 of meth
Girl scouts making major donation
Amarillo Girl Scout council taking nominations for 5 awards for women
Speed limit signs are posted at 45 mph along Highway 114 in Innis. This is the road where the...
Crews installing reduced speed signs on Soncy Road