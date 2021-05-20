AEDC looking for businesses to be intern program

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Economic Development Corporation has announced the third-annual Intern Experience: Uncover Amarillo.

The program aims to show college-age interns, both Panhandle native and from across the country, what Amarillo has to offer through community-based events.

“We are uncovering what Amarillo can really offer students for both their personal lives and professional goals. The intern always gain a new and positive perspective of Amarillo after attending these events,” said Sabrina Meck Perez, Amarillo EDC director of Workforce Attraction & Retention. “Employers work so hard to provide valuable internships. We want to support businesses in retaining that talent by helping the interns put down roots in our community.”

The Intern Experience: Uncover Amarillo gathers college-age interns who are working for local businesses together for a variety of events that showcase unique locations and qualities of Amarillo.

The goal of the program is to allow for the interns to get better acclaimed to the city, meet people outside of their workplace, and connect with area young professionals.

A 20-year-old Texas A&M student from Austin Texas said that it was “Cuter here than I imagined it to be.”

The program includes several events that take place over the summer such as a kick-off event and downtown restaurant crawl.

The program is now open to the public, interested companies can call the Amarillo EDC here.

The registration program closes Thursday, June 17.

