11 former Reagor-Dykes employees sentenced to prison, ordered to pay restitution

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Eleven of the 15 former Reagor-Dykes Auto Group employees have now been sentenced to serve time in prison and are required to pay restitution monthly.

The latest was Paige Anna Johnston who was sentenced to 27 months in federal prison on Thursday, May 20, 2021. She was ordered to pay $40,254,297.72 in restitution. She was ordered to self-report to prison on July 5, 2021.

On April 22, 2021, Bart Reagor, 55, was indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of bank fraud. If convicted, he faces up to 90 years in federal prison, and will be required to forfeit any property traceable to the offense.

Pepper Rickman, an accounting controller at Reagor Dykes’ Toyota store in Plainview, who pleaded guilty in October 2019 to conspiracy to commit wire fraud; was sentenced May 4 at 1:30 p.m. She faced up to five years in federal prison and could have been required to pay at least $27 million in restitution. She has been sentenced to four years in prison and ordered to pay $200 per month in restitution for an unknown length of time. After she is released from prison, she will be under supervised release for three years. She will have to report on June 18 to start her prison term.

Brad Fansler, an RDAG group administrative director, who pleaded guilty in November 2019 to conspiracy to commit wire fraud; was sentenced May 4 at 10 a.m. He faced up to five years and a fine not to exceed $250,000 and possible restitution of more than $27 million. He was sentenced to 3.5 years in prison with three years of supervised release. He also is required to pay $200 per month in restitution for an unknown length of time. He will have to report on June 18 to start his prison term.

Sherri Wood, an office manager at Reagor Dykes’ Ford store in Plainview, who pleaded guilty in October 2019 to conspiracy to commit wire fraud; she was sentenced May 4. She faced up to five years in federal prison and may be required to pay at least $27 million in restitution. She has been sentenced to 2.5 years in prison with three years of supervised release. She is also required to pay $200 per month in restitution for an unknown length of time. She will also surrender on June 18 to begin her prison term. She was initially scheduled to be sentenced on May 6.

Diana Urias, an office manager in Reagor Dykes’ used car mall in Levelland, who pleaded guilty in September 2019 to conspiracy to commit bank fraud; she was sentenced on May 4 at 10 a.m. She faced up to five years and a fine not to exceed $250,000 and possible restitution of more than $23 million. She has been sentenced to 2 years in prison with one year of supervised release. She has been ordered to pay $100 in restitution each month.

Sheila Miller, an RDAG group controller, who pleaded guilty in September 2019 to conspiracy to commit bank fraud; she was sentenced on May 4 at 1:30 p.m. She faced up to five years and a fine not to exceed $250,000 and possible restitution of more than $23 million. She has been sentenced to 27 months, or 2.3 years and one year of supervised release. She has been ordered to pay $200 in restitution each month. She will report on June 18 to begin her prison sentence.

Wesley Neel, RDAG Safety & Compliance Manager, who pleaded guilty in March 2020 to conspiracy to commit wire fraud; was sentenced May 4 at 1:30 p.m. He faced up to five years and a fine not to exceed $250,000 and possible restitution of more than $27 million. He was sentenced to 2.5 years in prison with one year of supervised release. He is also required to pay $100 in restitution every month. He will report on June 19 to begin his sentence in prison.

Whitney Maldonado, an office manager at Reagor Dykes’ Mitsubishi store in Lubbock, who pleaded guilty in December 2019 to conspiracy to commit wire fraud was sentenced on May 6. She was sentenced to 2.3 years in prison and faces a fine not to exceed $250,000 and possible restitution of at least $27 million.

Elaina Cabral, an office manager at Reagor Dykes’ Toyota store in Plainview, who pleaded guilty in December 2019 to conspiracy to commit wire fraud; was also sentenced on May 6. She was also sentenced to 2.3 years in prison and faces a fine not to exceed $250,000 and possible restitution of at least $27 million.

Lindsay Williams, and RDAG group accounting manager, who pleaded guilty in October 2019 to conspiracy to commit bank fraud. She was sentenced to 24 months in federal prison, restitution of $40,254,297.72 and will self-report on June 28, 2021..

Mistry Canady, an office manager at Reagor Dykes’ Ford store in Lamesa, who pleaded guilty in January 2020 to conspiracy to commit wire fraud. She was sentenced to 27 months in federal prison, restitution of $19,335,901.10 and will self-report on August 2, 2021.