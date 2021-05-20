Viewers Choice Awards
100 years later, survivors of Tulsa massacre seek justice, give testimony to Congress

By CNN staff
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 7:29 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
(CNN) - The Tulsa, Okla., massacre of 1921 is one of worst acts of racial violence the U.S. has ever seen.

A white mob rampaged the city’s Greenwood District in 1921, killing hundreds of Black people and leaving the neighborhood in ashes.

Back then, the Greenwood District was a black economic hub also known as Black Wall Street.

Viola Fletcher was a 7-year-old child who survived the massacre.

On Wednesday, the now 107-year-old testified before members of a House Judiciary subcommittee.

Fletcher called for justice and for the country to officially acknowledge the massacre ahead of the 100th anniversary on May 31.

“I’m here seeking justice. And I’m asking my country to acknowledge what happened in Tulsa in 1921,” she said. “I will never forget the violence of the white mob when we left our home. I still see black men seeing being shot, black bodies lying in the street. I still smell smoke and see fire. I still see black businesses being burned. I still hear airplanes flying overhead. I hear the screams. I have lived through the massacre every day. Our country may forget this history, but I cannot.”

Fletcher was one of the three survivors of the massacre who shared their stories on Wednesday with lawmakers.

Fletcher’s younger brother Hughes Van Ellis and Lessie Benningfield Randle also appeared before the subcommittee.

The three survivors are the lead figures in a lawsuit filed last year that demands reparations for damage it says has continued since the destruction the Greenwood District.

According to the Tulsa Historical Society and Museum, in the wake of the violence, 35 city blocks lay in charred ruins, more than 800 people were treated for injuries and historians now believe as many as 300 people may have died.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

