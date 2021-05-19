WT to lift mask mandate per governor’s executive order

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - This morning, WT announced they will lift the mandate for face coverings on campus after Gov. Abbott’s Executive Order 36 was announced.

The university said the mandate will be lifted at 11:59 p.m. on May 21, as set out in the order.

WT originally planned to lift the mandate on June 1.

“Anyone on campus may choose to continue wearing face coverings and to exercise social distancing, and WT will, whenever possible, provide personal health and safety options,” read a statement from the university.

WT provides updates on safety protocols here.

