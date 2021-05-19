Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

WT to lift mask mandate per governor’s executive order

Gov. Greg Abbott prepares to deliver his State of the State speech at Visionary Fiber...
Gov. Greg Abbott prepares to deliver his State of the State speech at Visionary Fiber Technologies outside of Lockhart on Feb. 1. On Monday, Abbott announced Texas will opt out of federal unemployment benefits, including an extra $300 per week that jobless Texans have been receiving.(Bob Daemmrich/CapitolPressPhoto/Pool)
By Bailie Myers
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - This morning, WT announced they will lift the mandate for face coverings on campus after Gov. Abbott’s Executive Order 36 was announced.

The university said the mandate will be lifted at 11:59 p.m. on May 21, as set out in the order.

WT originally planned to lift the mandate on June 1.

“Anyone on campus may choose to continue wearing face coverings and to exercise social distancing, and WT will, whenever possible, provide personal health and safety options,” read a statement from the university.

WT provides updates on safety protocols here.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Officials investigating homicide after woman found dead in Deaf Smith County home
Gov. Greg Abbott prepares to deliver his State of the State speech at Visionary Fiber...
Unemployed Texans will stop getting additional $300-per-week benefit next month after Gov. Greg Abbott opts out of federal program
Police lights
Amarillo police arrest suspect for assault after brief standoff
File graphic of ambulance.
1 Teen dead, 2 injured after a crash in Curry County
Suspect vehicle
Amarillo police searching for suspect after vehicle struck person and fled

Latest News

Dalhart hosts first airshow.
Dalhart airshow aimed at reviving local economy after COVID-19 pandemic
Texas Game Wardens are investigating a felony wildlife shooting after three antelope were found...
Texas game warden officials comment on case, investigation ongoing for felony wildlife shooting
mental health
Panhandle Behavioral Health Alliance announce new guide for biggest healthcare needs
Worked has paid off for Amarillo College now named among top 5 community colleges in nation
Amarillo College named among top 5 community colleges in nation