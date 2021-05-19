Viewers Choice Awards
Watch AISD and CISD graduations live here on NewsChannel 10

The application process for the Don't Mess with Texas Scholarship is now open.
The application process for the Don't Mess with Texas Scholarship is now open.((Source: PEXELS))
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - NewsChannel 10 will livestream graduations for Amarillo Independent School District and Canyon Independent School District.

The graduations will be featured on NewsChannel 10′s website, on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and the NewsChannel 10 News App.

The day after the graduations air online, they will be broadcast on NewsChannel 10Too.

Below is a schedule of graduations and when you can watch them on NewsChannel 10:

  • Tuesday, May 25
    • North Heights - 5:00 p.m., will be broadcast on 10Too on Wednesday, May 26 at 7:00 p.m.
    • Amarillo High - 8:00 p.m., will be broadcast on 10Too on Wednesday, May 26 at 8:00 p.m.
  • Wednesday, May 26
    • Caprock High School - 8:00 p.m., will be broadcast on 10Too on Thursday, May 27 at 8:00 p.m.
  • Thursday, May 27
    • Randall High School - 7:30 p.m., will be broadcast on 10Too on Friday, May 28 at 6:30 p.m.
    • Palo Duro High School - 8:00 p.m., will be broadcast on 10Too on Friday, May 28 at 8:00 p.m.
  • Friday, May 28
    • Canyon High School - 7:30 p.m., will be broadcast on 10Too on Saturday, May 29 at 6:30 p.m.
    • Tascosa High School - 8:00 p.m., will be broadcast on 10Too on Saturday, May 29 at 8:00 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

