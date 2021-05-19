Viewers Choice Awards
Texas Tech lifts mandatory face-coverings policy

((Source: KCBD))
By Harrison Roberts
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Per a directive from Texas Tech System Chancellor Tedd Mitchell, an executive order by Governor Greg Abbott, and recent guidance from the CDC, Texas Tech will be revising our campus COVID-19 protocols.

Effective immediately, all protocols outlined in the Texas Tech Commitment will be lifted, including the mandatory face-covering policy. Face coverings will now be optional.

For those who have not been vaccinated, face coverings are highly recommended to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The only exception is that federal guidelines require passengers using public transportation (including Citibus) to wear a face covering, and that applies to all riders, both on and off-campus.

Although Texas Tech is lifting these protocols, the operations team will continue to provide sanitization stations across campus along with our enhanced cleaning practices.

The on-campus TDEM testing location closed on Wednesday, May 12, but students, faculty, and staff will continue to have access to COVID-19 testing through Student Health Services and the TTU Faculty/Staff Clinic. Additionally, campus suspended their reporting of new cases of COVID-19 through the university dashboard on Friday, May 14.

If you have not already received your vaccine, you are encouraged to do so as soon as possible. Texas Tech will continue to work with state and local partners to provide on-campus vaccination clinics throughout the year to provide convenient options for the campus community.

