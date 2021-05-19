Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Several hundred pounds of refrigerant, copper tubing stolen from Amarillo storage facility

Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for help identifying those responsible for burglarizing a...
Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for help identifying those responsible for burglarizing a storage facility on South Western Street. (Source: Amarillo Crime Stoppers)(Amarillo Crime Stoppers)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for help identifying those responsible for burglarizing a storage facility on South Western Street.

Officers responded to a storage facility near South Western Street and Business Park Drive on May 18 for a burglary.

Officers found that someone stole several hundred pounds of R-22 refrigerant and copper tubing used in the heating and air business.

If you have any information on this crime, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400 or submit a tip online.

If your information leads to an arrest and/or the recovery of the stolen property, you could receive a reward of up to $1,000.

Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for help identifying and locating a burglary suspect. On May 18th, APD officers were...

Posted by Amarillo Crime Stoppers on Wednesday, May 19, 2021

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Officials investigating homicide after woman found dead in Deaf Smith County home
Gov. Greg Abbott prepares to deliver his State of the State speech at Visionary Fiber...
Unemployed Texans will stop getting additional $300-per-week benefit next month after Gov. Greg Abbott opts out of federal program
Police lights
Amarillo police arrest suspect for assault after brief standoff
File graphic of ambulance.
1 Teen dead, 2 injured after a crash in Curry County
Suspect vehicle
Amarillo police searching for suspect after vehicle struck person and fled

Latest News

Sgt. Christopher Shayne Mays
Law enforcement to escort fallen Randall County sergeant from Lubbock to Amarillo
NC10 COVID UPDATE
City of Amarillo holds final bi-weekly COVID-19 conference, reflects on pandemic
Police Lights
Hereford ISD student in custody after social media threat
Business Connection Tradeshow to take place at Tri-State Fairgrounds