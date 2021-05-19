Several hundred pounds of refrigerant, copper tubing stolen from Amarillo storage facility

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for help identifying those responsible for burglarizing a storage facility on South Western Street.

Officers responded to a storage facility near South Western Street and Business Park Drive on May 18 for a burglary.

Officers found that someone stole several hundred pounds of R-22 refrigerant and copper tubing used in the heating and air business.

If you have any information on this crime, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400 or submit a tip online.

If your information leads to an arrest and/or the recovery of the stolen property, you could receive a reward of up to $1,000.

