Northwest Texas Healthcare System Behavioral Health taking reservations for Lunch & Learn events

(Source: KFDA)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Northwest Texas Healthcare System Behavioral Health is offering Lunch & Learns as part of an effort to bring awareness to behavioral health issues in the community.

The Lunch & Learn Series will include speakers for the following topics:

  • May 14 - Understanding Childhood Adverse Events
  • May 21 - Grief Treatments and Interventions
  • May 28 - Exposure Therapy

To register for the Lunch & Learn events, click here.

