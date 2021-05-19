Northwest Texas Healthcare System Behavioral Health taking reservations for Lunch & Learn events

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Northwest Texas Healthcare System Behavioral Health is offering Lunch & Learns as part of an effort to bring awareness to behavioral health issues in the community.

The Lunch & Learn Series will include speakers for the following topics:

May 14 - Understanding Childhood Adverse Events

May 21 - Grief Treatments and Interventions

May 28 - Exposure Therapy

To register for the Lunch & Learn events, click here.

