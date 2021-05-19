More Rain!

After a solid 5 days straight of showers and thunderstorms, we’re looking to make it 6 for Wednesday! For today, expect more chances of scattered thunderstorms heading into the afternoon, with more chances of heavy rain. Severe impacts look limited as of right now, but small hail, strong winds and lightning can’t be counted out entirely. Temperatures will begin to warm nicely starting today, with highs in the low 70s for much of the area, with southerly winds at only about 5-10 mph. Going into Thursday-Friday, things will quiet down with partly cloudy, yet humid conditions. Rain chances return for the weekend.