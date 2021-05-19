Law enforcement to escort fallen Randall County sergeant from Lubbock to Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Law enforcement will escort the body of fallen Randall County Sergeant Shayne Mays after his autopsy in Lubbock to Amarillo today.

The escort will start with the Randall County Sheriff’s Office deputies in Lubbock following the 10:30 a.m. autopsy.

The Canyon Police Department will fly colors at I-27 and Cemetery Road as the escort passes through Canyon.

Members of the Amarillo Police Department Motorcycle Squad will join the escort at McCormick Road and help direct traffic to the Shafer Mortuary.

Sgt. Mays was a 10-year member of the Randall County Sheriff’s Office, with 14 years at the Canyon Police Department.

He died unexpectedly on May 18.

At this time, his death is unexplained.

An investigation is ongoing.

