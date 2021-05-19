Hereford ISD student in custody after social media threat
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
HEREFORD, Texas (KFDA) - One student is in police custody after a social media threat, according to Hereford ISD.
The district says Hereford Preparatory Academy received a call from a parent around 9:30 a.m. that a student had posted a picture on social media with a weapon, warning others not to go to school.
Hereford ISD security and the Hereford Police Department were notified.
Campus administrators and the Hereford Police Department investigated the post.
A paintball gun was located at the home of a student, and the student was taken into custody.
The district says the investigation is ongoing.
Hereford ISD disciplinary steps are also being followed.
