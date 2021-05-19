Hereford ISD student in custody after social media threat

HEREFORD, Texas (KFDA) - One student is in police custody after a social media threat, according to Hereford ISD.

The district says Hereford Preparatory Academy received a call from a parent around 9:30 a.m. that a student had posted a picture on social media with a weapon, warning others not to go to school.

Hereford ISD security and the Hereford Police Department were notified.

Campus administrators and the Hereford Police Department investigated the post.

A paintball gun was located at the home of a student, and the student was taken into custody.

The district says the investigation is ongoing.

Hereford ISD disciplinary steps are also being followed.

