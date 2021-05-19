Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Hereford ISD student in custody after social media threat

By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HEREFORD, Texas (KFDA) - One student is in police custody after a social media threat, according to Hereford ISD.

The district says Hereford Preparatory Academy received a call from a parent around 9:30 a.m. that a student had posted a picture on social media with a weapon, warning others not to go to school.

Hereford ISD security and the Hereford Police Department were notified.

Campus administrators and the Hereford Police Department investigated the post.

A paintball gun was located at the home of a student, and the student was taken into custody.

The district says the investigation is ongoing.

Hereford ISD disciplinary steps are also being followed.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Officials investigating homicide after woman found dead in Deaf Smith County home
Gov. Greg Abbott prepares to deliver his State of the State speech at Visionary Fiber...
Unemployed Texans will stop getting additional $300-per-week benefit next month after Gov. Greg Abbott opts out of federal program
Police lights
Amarillo police arrest suspect for assault after brief standoff
File graphic of ambulance.
1 Teen dead, 2 injured after a crash in Curry County
Suspect vehicle
Amarillo police searching for suspect after vehicle struck person and fled

Latest News

Sgt. Christopher Shayne Mays
Law enforcement to escort fallen Randall County sergeant from Lubbock to Amarillo
NC10 COVID UPDATE
City of Amarillo holds final bi-weekly COVID-19 conference, reflects on pandemic
Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for help identifying those responsible for burglarizing a...
Several hundred pounds of refrigerant, copper tubing stolen from Amarillo storage facility
Business Connection Tradeshow to take place at Tri-State Fairgrounds