Dumas officer honored for near deadly encounter tells of ‘life-changing’ event

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - At around one in the morning on June 20 of last year, officer Barba checked on a suspicious person.

“I thought it was kind of suspicious that this guy was walking in military clothing in the middle of the night when is pouring rain,” said Sgt. Barba.

The now Sergeant Barba, noticed the suspect was intoxicated and when he attempted to arrest him, the man tried to run away.

“We ran for about two blocks and then I believe he slip and then I thought he gave up so, that’s when I holstered my teaser and then he just started getting up and punching me in the face,” said Sgt. Barba.

This led to a physical altercation and when Barba’s partner got to the scene, they placed the suspect in custody and that’s when Barba realized he was injured.

“I noticed I couldn’t see out of my right eye and I felt something warm, I didn’t know what it was,” said Sgt. Barba.

He had been stabbed in the head, neck and arm.

“As soon as I got out of the hospital and I went home that’s when it hit,” said Sgt. Barba. “Like, I realized I had been stabbed, you know, and then like emotionally that’s the most difficult part.”

Three weeks after that incident, Barba returned to the department. He admits that at the beginning he was scarred of patrolling.

“Incidents like that would change you, you have to be really strong minded,” said Sgt. Barba. “At the time I did thought about not coming back but I couldn’t do that to my brothers and sisters.”

“It wasn’t an award that was given to him because of his injuries,” said Dumas Police Chief Ray Resendez. “It was an award that was given to him because of his survival.”

On Tuesday the police department awarded Barba with the Combat cross. Since his return, he has been promoted and trains fellow officers.

“I was training an officer and I was like, ‘I can’t do this to this guys, I have to teach him good and that’s what helped me a lot to just come back to the normal routine I had,’”said Sgt. Barba.

The department says it has reviewed the situation and hopes they can all improve from it.

“Foot chases have always been very dangerous and officers can get hurt and injured,” said Chief Resendez. “So we’re going to start treating them more like a pursuit, as vehicle pursuits that we already have policies on.”

