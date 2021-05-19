Doppler Dave Tracks More Rain but Clearing Tomorrow
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
The cloudy and wet weather pattern that has been in place as of late continues for one last day today. Although, not as widespread or intense compared to the past few days, scattered thunderstorms will drift through the area again this afternoon and evening. The storms will clear the area overnight and we will the transition into a quiet set up for a couple of days. Sunny, breezy, and warm conditions are expected tomorrow with highs near 80.