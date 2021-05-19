Dalhart airshow aimed at reviving local economy after COVID-19 pandemic

DALHART, Texas (KFDA) - Dalhart’s first airshow, Thunder over Dalhart, is aimed at reviving the city’s economy after the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We want our community in better shape,” said Dalhart Mayor, Justin Moore. “COVID did have an effect on Dalhart like it did on other communities, and we want to come out of this in much better shape than [we were in] when we went in.”
The Dalhart Chamber of Commerce says they began planning the event five years ago and their vision is finally coming to light.
They say this year is perfect timing, as their local economy suffered during the pandemic.
Hosting local vendors, food trucks, and musicians, Dalhart officials are optimistic the airshow will help area businesses.
“We’ll have taco food trucks, we’ll have some Cajun, we have sweet treats trucks, BBQ...” said Ashley Posthumus, Dalhart Chamber of Commerce president. “Our projected goal is 5,000 in attendance. If we exceed that, we have no doubt it will help with recovery after all the trying times during COVID.”
The airshow is also predicted to put Dalhart on the map, reminding travelers the city is a great place to stop on their way to Amarillo or Colorado.
“When you come through Dalhart, we want you to stop and stay and see what we have to offer,” explained Mayor Moore. “Our downtown district is thriving and we’ve got a lot to offer down there. We want to put Dalhart on the map and let people see what we’ve got.”
The Chamber of Commerce hopes visitors are exposed to Dalhart for the airshow and want to return in years to come.
“We have several hotels here in Dalhart [and] we try really hard to focus on our hotel occupancy especially because it’s a place where people can stop on their way to the mountains,” said Posthumus. “We want people to stop in Dalhart...that’s our goal.”
The airshow features nine different performances, a parachute team, a beer garden, an air-conditioned nursing and changing station for parents, bouncy houses and a train for kids to ride.
Admission is free but there is a fee for parking at the Dalhart Municipal Airport.
Dalhart city officials hope to make airshows a consistent event for the city.
“It will be great morale for the community,” added Mayor Moore. “Dalhart’s a great place and we want people to see what we have to offer. We want this for local citizens to give them another option as far as entertainment goes and hopefully we can continue this in years to come.”
To encourage spending at local vendors, the airshow does not allow any outside food or drink.
Gates open at 10:00 a.m. and the show begins at 1:00 p.m. Saturday.
